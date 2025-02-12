Klaasen aims to end Pakistan’s campaign in Tri-Series showdown

LAHORE - South Africa’s explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen has set his sights on eliminating hosts Pakistan from the tri-nation series, declaring that knocking them out in today’s (Wednesday) virtual semi-final would ‘put a smile on his face’.

Klaasen, who joined Proteas’ depleted squad as one of five key reinforcements, addressed the media on Tuesday, expressing confidence ahead of the high-stakes clash. The winner of the Pakistan-South Africa showdown will secure a spot in the series final, where New Zealand has already booked their place after defeating both sides.“Pakistan in their conditions is a different beast, but I am looking forward to the challenge,” Klaasen remarked. “If we can knock them out and make the final without the home side, that will at least put a smile on my face.”The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter acknowledged that while the immediate focus is on the tri-series, South Africa is also using this tournament as preparation for next week’s ICC Champions Trophy.

With Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj strengthening their squad, South Africa will be looking to overcome the absence of David Miller, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen, who remain unavailable for the crucial clash.With stakes at their highest, all eyes will be on today’s encounter, as Pakistan fights to keep their campaign alive against a determined Proteas outfit.

SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma(c), Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, MihlaliMpongwana, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Meeka eel Prince, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Gideon Peters.

TAYYAB TAHIR BACKS TEAM OVER INDIVIDUAL BRILLIANCE AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Tayyab Tahir, has declared his readiness to bat at any position as the team gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on February 19.

Speaking ahead of Pakistan’s crucial Tri-Series clash against South Africa, Tahir emphasized his commitment to adapting to the team’s needs. “I will give my best in whatever role I am assigned. My goal is to contribute to the team, no matter where I bat,” said Tahir. Reflecting on Pakistan’s opening defeat against New Zealand, he acknowledged the setbacks but remained optimistic. “Wins and losses are part of the game, but we have world-class players. The loss taught us valuable lessons, and we are determined to bounce back,” he added. When asked about Babar Azam’s promotion as an opener, Tahir dismissed the notion that Pakistan’s success hinges solely on one player. “We have a strong team, and we don’t rely on just one player. Everyone has to step up,” he remarked. Tahir also addressed speculation surrounding New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra’s injury, clarifying that it was not caused by stadium lights, as some reports suggested.Having made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe last year, the right-handed batter has played four ODIs, scoring 87 runs at an average of 43.50.

PAKISTAN SQUAD: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.