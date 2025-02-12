Lahore Region U-17 Cricket Tournament concludes

LAHORE - The Lahore Region U-17 Cricket Tournament concluded with stellar performances from emerging young cricketers. The final day featured two exciting matches at different venues across the city. In the first match, Lahore Greens secured a 57-run victory over Lahore Royal Blues at Aligarh Ground, Model Town. Mian Ahsan Irtaza was named man of the match for his outstanding performance. Lahore Greens, batting first, scored 277/4 in 45 overs with Naqeeb Ullah smashing 91, Mian Ahsan Irtaza 72* and Shafiullah 48. For Blues, Abdullah Khalid bagged 2-50. In reply, Lahore Blues could score 220/9 in 45 overs. Hasnain Dar made 66 and Faseeh Tauseef 52. For Greens, Yahya Khadim clinched 4-40. Meanwhile, in the second match at Azhar Ali Academy, Lahore Maroons defeated Lahore Whites by 52 runs with Alyan Qaiser earning man of the match title.

Lahore Maroons, batting first, scored 273/8 in 45 overs with M Usman hitting 57, Khawaja Hamid 52 and Kabeer Ali 49*. For Whites, Alyan Qaiser (3/29) and Salman Khan (3/35) bowled well. In reply, Lahore Whites could score 221/5 in 45overs. Israr ul Hassan struck 59, Alyan Qaiser 33* and Adil Khan 32*. Khizer Malik took 2/38.