LDA launches Lahore’s first integrated development project

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the pilot project of Gulberg Scheme Block-III under the Lahore Development Authority (LDA)’s Sustainable Development Model initiative.

During the visit, Provincial Housing Minister Bilal Yasin and LDA Director General Tahir Farooq briefed the Chief Minister on the project’s key features and objectives.

The integrated development project aims to significantly reduce construction and maintenance costs while enhancing urban infrastructure. Under the initiative, roads in Gulberg will be rehabilitated, and uniform green belts, pedestrian walkways, and cycling tracks will be developed.

A key feature of the project is groundwater recharge, with green belts designed below road level to facilitate rainwater absorption. Additionally, a water drainage system will be installed to manage rainwater efficiently.

The plan also includes the installation of solar-powered streetlights and standardized signage. Except for electricity cables, all other utility wires will be moved underground to improve aesthetics and safety.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized that the sustainable development model would give Lahore a new look and improve the quality of life for its residents.

In the next phase, LDA will implement similar projects at Sabzazar Main Boulevard, Johar Town G-1 Market, Thokar Niaz Baig Entry Point, and Tollinton Market.

Infrastructure in long-neglected areas is also being upgraded under this initiative. Roads in Block B-III have already been asphalted, with improved drainage systems in place. Underground cabling for internet and other utilities is underway, along with the installation of solar lights to enhance the area's beauty and functionality.

“This model will not only improve the city but also bring convenience to its residents,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif, reaffirming the government’s commitment to urban development across Lahore and other cities.