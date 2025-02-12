LUMS career fair 2025 connects top talent with opportunities

LAHORE - The Career Services Office (CSO) at LUMS recently hosted its Annual Career Fair, a flagship event that bridges the gap between academia and industry by connecting LUMS students with leading employers. This year’s fair brought together more than 200 renowned national and international companies who engaged with over 1,800 students and alumni from various disciplines. Through on-site interviews, detailed career guidance, and resume submissions, the event gave students exposure to hiring practices and career pathways, ensuring they are well-prepared for an evolving job market. LUMS has maintained its position as the top university in Pakistan for graduate employability, with 95pc of its 2024 graduates securing employment within nine months.

—a testament to its strong industry linkages and career-focused initiatives. Additionally, LUMS’ impressive rise of over 100 positions in the QS World University Ranking in 2024, placing it among the top 36 percent of universities globally, underscores its commitment to producing world-class talent.

Considering Pakistan’s growing economic challenges, retaining this top talent within the country is becoming increasingly critical. Events like the LUMS Career Fair play a crucial role in linking students with promising local career opportunities, encouraging them to contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and innovation. While speaking about the significance of this event, Dr. Ali Cheema, Vice Chancellor of LUMS, emphasised, “ A unique feature of the LUMS Annual Career Fair is its diversity. Organisations from multiple sectors are present here, such as research, non-profits, corporate, and more. We have an alumni body of more than 19,000, who are highly successful across sectors, ranging from the corporate world to media, civil service, and beyond. In this way, the event aims to expose students to a variety of sectors and broaden their understanding of opportunities.” Beyond the Annual Career Fair, the LUMS CSO supports students through over 15 dynamic initiatives designed to enhance career readiness and job exploration. These programmes include alumni mentorship, campus recruitment drives, company office visits, and peer-to-peer guidance throughout students’ academic journeys. By fostering a culture of professional development and innovation, LUMS remains committed to equipping its graduates to excel as leaders who will shape the future of industry in Pakistan and beyond.