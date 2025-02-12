Man arrested for resisting polio vaccination in Ghotki

GHOTKI - A case has been registered against a man for not administering polio drops to his children in Obaro in Ghotki. According to police, case registered on the order of Assistant Commissioner Obaro. Police said the person named Broch Bhutto has been arrested for not administering polio drops. In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Obaro Sohaib Elahi said that arrested person was used to make baseless demands when the polio team arrived. He said polio is an incurable deadly disease for which polio drops are necessary to prevent it.