Meeting discusses PEDO, KP-EZDMC suggestions for transmission lines  

Peshawar - To discuss the proposed framework for transmission lines and explore various suggestions from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydel Development Organization (PEDO) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) regarding the utilization of the province’s locally produced electricity for industrial sectors at affordable rates, a high-level meeting was held on Tuesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry, and Tariq Sadozai, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Energy and Power.

Rehan Gul, Additional Secretary of the Industries Department, along with officials from the departments of Industry, Energy & Power, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Dispatch Company, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Small Industries Development Board, and the Pakhtunkhwa Hydel Development Organization, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, KP-EZDMC officials presented their proposals for suitable transmission lines to meet the energy needs of economic zones and industrial parks through various transmission corridors linked to local energy projects. They also proposed the establishment of a subsidiary transmission line company to address the energy requirements of these zones and industrial estates.

Furthermore, they suggested providing land at the Katlang site within the economic zone for the establishment of a grid station by PEDO, which would facilitate the transmission of power from the Swat and Dir corridors. PEDO officials also provided an update on the organization’s plan to provide affordable electricity to industries, highlighting upcoming energy projects and giving detailed information about energy projects nearing completion.

The participants were directed to collaborate and conduct the necessary groundwork to agree on a feasible and practical plan moving forward.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Karim Tordher emphasized that ensuring the provision of affordable electricity from the province’s own production to industries would be a significant milestone. He mentioned that using locally produced electricity would alleviate the energy-related challenges faced by the industrial sector and help foster industrial growth in the province.

Tariq Sadozai, Special Assistant to the CM for Energy & Power, expressed the need for regular meetings between the relevant departments to ensure consensus on a clear and actionable plan. He proposed signing a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two departments to expedite the process and ensure swift implementation. He further reiterated that providing affordable electricity to industries is a top priority of the government, and serious steps are being taken in this regard.