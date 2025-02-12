Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Michael Jackson remembered for magical performance at Super Bowl
February 12, 2025
CALIFORNIA  -  Michael Jackson was recently remembered for turning the Super Bowl halftime show into a blockbuster event in 1993. The late King of Pop’s performance, who took the stage at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California at Super Bowl XXVII in January 1993, was considered as one of the most unforgettable shows in the history of events. Before Michael, the halftime shows reportedly featured performances by drill teams and ensembles, per DailyMail.com. Don Mischer, who produced and directed the pop icon’s halftime show, revealed that Michael intentionally delayed the beginning of his Super Bowl halftime show for almost two minutes. Don recalled that he received a call from Michael two days before the show and said that he would “determine” when the show would “start”.  The late musician revealed that he had a concept for the beginning and the cue Michael gave to the director was removing his glasses on stage. Calling the late singer “a general,” Don mentioned that Michael took the stage like he was in full control. Later, Michael created a spectacular show by performing a medley of some of his greatest hits during the halftime show.  Daily Mail reported that the show was ranked among the best Super Bowl halftime performances of all time. It is pertinent to note that Michael’s Super Bowl performance became a stepping stone for future artists in the coming years. For more than 30 years, the Super Bowl halftime show saw some amazing performances from music’s biggest stars including Rihanna, Madonna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and other big names. This year too, Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on February 9 along with SZA at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Tennis star Serena Williams and Mustard also appeared on stage and performed with Kendrick.

