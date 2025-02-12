Multi-nation navy drill AMAN-2025 concludes

ISLAMABAD - The Multinational Exercise AMAN 2025 hosted by Pakistan Navy concluded in North Arabian Sea yesterday with impressive conduct of International Fleet Review (IFR) followed by spectacular forming up of AMAN Formation by Pakistan Navy and foreign warships.

ISPR in a statement said that Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir graced the occasion as chief guest. The exercise signified Pakistan’s ardent support of peace and collaborative security under the exercise motto of “Together for Peace”.

Upon arrival onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, Army Chief General Asim Munir was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

Sindh Governor, Chief Minister and Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh were also present on the occasion.

In addition, ambassadors, high commissioners, foreign Naval Chiefs, Senior Military Officers, Defence and Naval Attaches from participating countries also witnessed the event.

On the occasion, the Army Chief observed various operational maneuvers and drills.

The Fleet Review also featured an impressive Fly Past by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and participating foreign nations’ aircraft followed by Man and Cheer ship of participating ships.

The Exercise culminated with forming up in traditional AMAN Formation to signify unity and collective resolve.

Army chief General Asim Munir congratulated Pakistan Navy for successfully hosting AMAN 2025 and reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve for promoting peace.

He also thanked the participating regional and extra-regional navies for displaying their commitment to collaborative maritime security.

The Army Chief emphasized that the AMAN 2025 has become a platform for connecting regions as reflected by the participation of nations around the globe for a common cause of secure seas for prosperous future.

During the Exercise AMAN 2025, around 60 countries participated with their Naval Warships, Aircraft, Marines, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers.