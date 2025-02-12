NA passes bill increasing MPs’ salaries by 138pc

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday passed the Members of Parliament Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025 with a majority vote amid rumpus by the opposition benches on Tuesday.

According to the details of the bill, the parliamentarians’ salaries and remunerations will swell by a staggering 138 per cent. The bill is aimed at empowering Parliament so that its members may perform their functions effectively. It grants autonomy and independence to Parliament to decide the financial matters of their members.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq termed the remarks by an Islamabad High Court judge as an attack on Parliament.

Sadiq, reacting over the remarks, said it was an assault on the legislative body and that no one has the right to make derogatory comments about parliament. He also directed Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar to convey the judge over his remarks that ‘the parliament is supreme’.

The remarks in question were made by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC during a hearing today related to a petition challenging the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) exam results.

Parliamentary Secretary Maritime Affairs, Dr. Darshan, responding to a call-attention notice, informed that US funded programmes in Pakistan are intact and there is a pause of ninety days only. The government of Pakistan will take alternate measures if the US Administration decides to close these programmes after the review of 90 days.

The lawmakers also six passed bills including “The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2025”, “The Islamabad Capital Territory Compulsory Thalassemia Screening Bill, 2025”, “The Corporate Social Responsibility Bill, 2025”, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025”, “The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2025” and “The Islamabad (Preservation of Landscape) (Amendment) Bill, 2025.”