Nature vs. Money

The battle between the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and the economic interests behind the development of restaurants inside the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) has escalated to new heights. Former IWMB chairperson Rina Saeed Khan stated on Monday that bureaucrats, working in collusion with commercial interests and certain government sectors, have not only orchestrated an effective defamation campaign against the Wildlife Board but have also engineered its dissolution. In its place, a new board has been formed—one staffed with compliant and cooperative figures who will facilitate the resumption of commercial activities within the protected territory of Islamabad and its adjoining areas.

At the heart of this controversy is the blatant disregard for the Supreme Court’s directives. The Court, the highest judicial authority in the country, had ordered the demolition of illegally operating restaurants in these protected areas. Yet, segments of the government aligned with economic interests are now actively undermining these orders.

By dissolving the original board, discrediting its members, and orchestrating protests to manufacture the illusion of widespread opposition to the demolitions, these vested interests are laying the groundwork for the return of commercial activities. These businesses, whose operations have already caused significant damage to the area’s delicate ecosystem, pose a direct threat to the flora and fauna that the park was established to protect. The situation has reached a new level of confrontation, with commercial backers now deploying tactics to obstruct the IWMB’s restoration work on sites where demolished restaurants once stood.

In a battle between profit and nature, money usually prevails. However, the government has a duty to ensure that the Supreme Court’s ruling is upheld, that environmental laws are enforced, and that unchecked greed does not override the fundamental principle of coexistence with nature—an ethos that should be central to any responsible administration.