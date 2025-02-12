Wednesday, February 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Nawaz Sharif claims Pakistan back on track towards development

Nawaz Sharif claims Pakistan back on track towards development
Web Desk
4:47 PM | February 12, 2025
National

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is moving towards stability and progress after years of setbacks caused by dishonest leadership.

Speaking to Punjab Assembly members on Wednesday alongside Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the former prime minister stated, “We have diverted the direction of collapse towards development.”

Highlighting economic improvements, he noted that the stock market is at an all-time high, inflation is decreasing, the rupee has stabilized, and growth is on the rise. “We are thankful to Almighty, the country is coming out of the darkness,” he added.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz lauded her father’s leadership, saying, “Nawaz Sharif has been Pakistan’s brand of progress. Betterment in people’s lives is the true reward for our hard work.”

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1739355107.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025