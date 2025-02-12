Nawaz Sharif claims Pakistan back on track towards development

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is moving towards stability and progress after years of setbacks caused by dishonest leadership.

Speaking to Punjab Assembly members on Wednesday alongside Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the former prime minister stated, “We have diverted the direction of collapse towards development.”

Highlighting economic improvements, he noted that the stock market is at an all-time high, inflation is decreasing, the rupee has stabilized, and growth is on the rise. “We are thankful to Almighty, the country is coming out of the darkness,” he added.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz lauded her father’s leadership, saying, “Nawaz Sharif has been Pakistan’s brand of progress. Betterment in people’s lives is the true reward for our hard work.”