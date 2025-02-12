Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Nepra to review power tariff cut amid quarterly adjustment

Web Desk
1:05 PM | February 12, 2025
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is set to review a petition that could lead to a reduction in electricity tariffs across Pakistan.

Power companies have requested a Rs. 52.12 billion cut in tariffs as part of the second quarterly adjustment for the ongoing fiscal year. The proposal includes reductions of Rs. 50.66 billion in capacity charges, Rs. 2.66 billion in transmission and distribution losses, and Rs. 2.69 billion in operation and maintenance costs.

If approved, the revised tariff will apply from October to December 2024 and be reflected in consumers' electricity bills. Nepra will evaluate the request and forward its decision to the federal government for final approval before implementation.

Meanwhile, Nepra had previously announced a 20-paise per unit tariff hike as part of the first-quarter adjustment, imposing an additional financial burden of Rs. 1.18 billion on consumers. This increase was effective for December 2024 but did not apply to lifeline and prepaid consumers or those benefiting from the winter package.

