NLC turns Sialkot Dry Port into TIR centre

The National Logistics Cell (NLC), with the support of the business community, has successfully transformed the Sialkot Dry Port in Sambrial into a TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) centre, opening new avenues for global trade.

This development will provide exporters with direct access to Central Asia and Russia, significantly enhancing Pakistan’s trade connectivity. With NLC’s services, sealed containers will now travel across borders without requiring truck changes or reloading, ensuring faster and more secure shipments. The transit process will also include complete monitoring and insurance coverage for commercial goods.

Representatives of the business community have lauded the initiative, stating that it will lead to a substantial reduction in delivery times and costs. They believe this move will strengthen the competitive position of Pakistani exports in regional markets, further boosting trade efficiency and economic growth.

This transformation marks a major step in facilitating international trade and positioning Pakistan as a key logistics hub in the region.