One killed, three injured in cylinder explosion in Karachi

KARACHI - A minor girl was killed and three other people sustained burns in a cylinder explosion in a house in Karachi in the wee hours of Tuesday, a local media reported. According to details, fire broke out in a house located in Mahmoodabad area of Karachi due to which a man, his wife and two children sustained burn injuries. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Burn Ward of Civil Hospital. Rescue sources informed that one-year-old girl, identified as Noor Fatima, succumbed to her wounds during treatment.