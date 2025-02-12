Wednesday, February 12, 2025
One killed, three injured in cylinder explosion in Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
February 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A minor girl was killed and three other people sustained burns in a cylinder explosion in a house in Karachi in the wee hours of Tuesday, a local media reported. According to details, fire broke out in a house located in Mahmoodabad area of Karachi due to which a man, his wife and two children sustained burn injuries. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Burn Ward of Civil Hospital. Rescue sources informed that one-year-old girl, identified as Noor Fatima, succumbed to her wounds during treatment.

Our Staff Reporter

