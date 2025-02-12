Pak-Turk Strategic Relations

Pakistan and Turkey have shared deep-rooted ties since Pakistan’s independence in 1947, anchored in cultural, religious, and historical affinities. Even before the independence of Pakistan, The Muslims of the Sub Continent, especially the North West India, rallied in form of the Khilafat Movement (1919–1924); this was a significant political and religious campaign launched in British India to protect the Ottoman Caliphate, a symbol of Islamic unity, in the aftermath of World War I.

Both nations, Pakistan and Turkey, as Muslim-majority states, found common ground during the Cold War through their alignment with Western blocs—Turkey in NATO and Pakistan in SEATO/CENTO. This period laid the groundwork for defense collaboration, evolving into a multifaceted strategic alliance in the 21st century.

For President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, this visit is like homecoming, he has visited Pakistan five times in his official capacity, both as Prime Minister (2003–2014) and President (2014–present) of Turkey. His first visit as Prime Minister was in 2003 with the purpose to strengthen bilateral ties, laying the groundwork for enhanced economic and defense cooperation. In 2009, he visited Pakistan as Prime Minister to attended the 7th D-8 Summit (Developing Eight) in Islamabad. His 3rd visit was in 2012 to deepen strategic and economic partnerships. In 2016, he visited as President to attended the 13th ECO Summit (Economic Cooperation Organization) in Islamabad.

His fifth visit as President came in 2020 to bolster strategic ties, leading to signing 13 agreements, including the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) to boost trade to $5 billion. This also included enhanced defense collaboration (e.g., MILGEM warship project) and joint condemnation of Islamophobia and mutual support on Kashmir/Northern Cyprus. President Erdogan also virtually addressed the Islamabad Security Dialogue remotely, reaffirming solidarity with Pakistan.

Erdoğan’s visits reflect the evolution of Pakistan-Turkey relations from cultural affinity to a strategic alliance, with growing collaboration in defense, trade, and geopolitics. His frequent engagements underscore Turkey’s role as one of Pakistan’s closest allies in the Muslim world.

Pak Turk relations have gradually evolved in the field of defense collaboration: Joint ventures like the MILGEM project, where Turkey is assisting Pakistan in building corvettes, and co-production of the fighter jets as well as Turkey’s sale of Bayraktar TB2 drones to Pakistan are some of the key projects. Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Havelsan are working on a number of joint high-tech defence projects in Pakistan.

Regular joint exercises between both militaries (e.g., Ataturk-XI, Indus Viper) are held to enhance interoperability; Intelligence sharing against groups like the PKK (Turkey) and TTP (Pakistan) are new areas of military cooperation. There has been regular exchange of high-level military leadership between both countries.

In Sep 2023, the Pakistan Army Chief called on the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign and Defence ministers, the Commander of Turkish General Staff, and Commanders of Turkish land and air forces. Similarly in April 2024, Pakistan awarded Gen. Metin Gurak, the Turkish Chief of General Staff, with one of the country’s highest military medals, Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Popularity of Turkish media (e.g., Diriliş: Ertuğrul and Kuruluş: Osman ) in Pakistan have displayed the scope of cultural affinity and joint productions, in the field of educational exchanges, a large number of Pakistani students have found Türkiye to be an affordable destination for higher education. Tourism is another common area which could foster people-to-people ties.

Our own experience of presenting a research paper in Turkish Academy of Sciences (TUBA) international conference in 2024 at Istanbul highlighted the scope for sharing research and ideas between Pakistan and Türkiye. The warmth and attention displayed by our counterparts in Türkiye was phenomenal.

Pakistan and Turkey have long aimed to deepen economic ties alongside their strategic and military partnership, but bilateral trade volumes remain modest relative to their potential. Bilateral trade is 1.1 billion dollars or less, due to global economic pressures and currency fluctuations. Pakistan’s exports to Turkey stand at $366 million (2022), primarily textiles (cotton yarn, garments), rice, leather, and surgical instruments. Turkey’s exports to Pakistan are $734 million (2022), dominated by machinery, steel, chemicals, and processed agricultural products.

Pakistan and Türkiye are set to expand their Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), including the Trade in Goods Agreement (TGA), during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Islamabad next week.

Recent efforts aim to eliminate tariffs on 82 Pakistani products (textiles, agriculture) and 104 Turkish goods (machinery, chemicals), raising bilateral trade to $5 billion by 2025. Strategic Economic Framework (2021): focuses on enhancing cooperation in energy, infrastructure, and technology. Turkish companies like Zorlu Energy and Arçelik have invested in Pakistan’s energy and consumer goods sectors. The recent survey of offshore oil and gas reserves in Pakistan have opened a new vista into mutual cooperation in the energy sector, where Turkish expertise in offshore exploration can help Pakistan realize the true potential of these reserves.

Future prospects include untapped sectors: IT services, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy, similarly regional connectivity can be enhanced by leveraging the China-Turkey Middle Corridor and CPEC for trans-Eurasian trade. There is also a huge scope for digital collaboration, fintech and e-commerce partnerships to bypass traditional trade barriers. Pakistan can also leverage its demographic dividend, where a well-trained and skilled Pakistani youth can augment Turkish massive growth in almost all fields.

In the field of defense industrialization both nations can expand joint production in aerospace, land and naval systems.

Pak-Turk relationship has transcended military cooperation, evolving into a comprehensive strategic alliance through institutionalized dialogue, economic integration, and cultural synergy. While challenges persist, shared geopolitical interests and mutual support mechanisms position the alliance as a stabilizing force in Eurasia and the Muslim world. Pak-Turk trade remains below its $5 billion target, recent institutional agreements and mutual geopolitical interests provide a foundation for growth. Addressing logistical bottlenecks, diversifying trade baskets, and deepening industrial collaboration (e.g., defense joint ventures) could unlock the partnership’s economic potential, complementing their strong strategic alliance.

The visit of President Erdoğan comes in a critical time for the Islamic World. Middel East and Russia Ukraine War have disrupted the regional and international order; President Trump has ushered in new dimensions in international relations, with an apparent imperialistic undertone, motivating the middle level powers like Türkiye and Pakistan to forge strategic alliances in a highly volatile region.

Adeela Naureen and Waqar K Kauravi

The authors are freelance journalists. They can be reached at adeelanaureen@gmail.com and waqarkauravi@gmail.com