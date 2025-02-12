Wednesday, February 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan achieves macroeconomic stability,paves way for growth: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan achieves macroeconomic stability,paves way for growth: PM Shehbaz
Web Desk
5:01 PM | February 12, 2025
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan has attained macroeconomic stability and now taking off for economic growth.

Presiding over the Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, he lauded the tireless efforts of the government's economic team for achieving the milestone of macroeconomic stability.

The Prime Minister said the government is also taking effective measures and making untiring efforts to speed up journey towards achieving the goal of economic growth.

Turning to his recent successful visit to the United Arab Emirates, Shehbaz Sharif said he had very fruitful meetings with the world leaders including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and Managing Director International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1739355107.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025