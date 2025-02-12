Pakistan achieves macroeconomic stability,paves way for growth: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan has attained macroeconomic stability and now taking off for economic growth.

Presiding over the Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, he lauded the tireless efforts of the government's economic team for achieving the milestone of macroeconomic stability.

The Prime Minister said the government is also taking effective measures and making untiring efforts to speed up journey towards achieving the goal of economic growth.

Turning to his recent successful visit to the United Arab Emirates, Shehbaz Sharif said he had very fruitful meetings with the world leaders including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and Managing Director International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025.