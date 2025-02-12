Pakistan aims to attain 65pc clean energy by 2030: PM

Shehbaz Sharif addresses World Governments Summit in Dubai Says govt committed to transitioning 30pc of all vehicles to electric mobility in five years Shehbaz Sharif meets UAE, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Bosnia, Herzegovina leaders on the sidelines of World Governments Summit.

ISLAMABAD/DUBAI - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called upon governments to strengthen climate financing and technology sharing.

Addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai, he urged private investors to explore Pakistan’s clean energy and infrastructure opportunities. He said multilateral institutions should support emerging economies like Pakistan in achieving sustainable growth. The prime minister said Pakistan is fully committed to mobilising domestic resources and policy reforms. However, international partnerships and financial support remain critical to achieving this goal as global shift to a green economy requires a shared responsibility. He said Pakistan’s energy transition alone demands hundred billion dollars in investment. Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is committed to achieving a sixty percent clean energy mix by 2030 and transitioning thirty percent of all vehicles to electric mobility.

He said we are rapidly scaling up solar, wind, hydropower, and nuclear energy. Our southern regions hold fifty thousand megawatts of untapped wind energy potential, while northern hydropower projects will add 13,000 megawatts of clean energy capacity. He said solar energy adoption is being accelerated through policy reforms, tax exemptions, investment, incentives, net metering and waiving off customs duty on solar panels and other equipment.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan offers one of the most dynamic investment landscapes in Asia with seventy percent of its dynamic young and tech-savvy population under the age of thirty. He said Pakistan’s strategic location bridges south and central Asia. He said with emerging middle class, Pakistan’s economy presents promising opportunities. He said the government is simplifying business regulations, enhancing legal protections and streamlining investment approvals to make Pakistan a leading destination for global capital.

To drive investments in key sectors, the Special Investment Facilitation Council has been established, focusing on renewable energy and resilient infrastructure, technology and digital economy, minerals and industrial development and agricultural and food security.

Highlighting his government’s measures to enhance agricultural productions in the country, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is embracing eco-friendly agricultural innovations to enhance productivity, ensure food security and strengthen rural economy.

He said the government is working to enhance water efficiency through drip irrigation, precision farming, drought resistant crops and watershed management to restore depleting aquifers. We are also incentivizing agri-tech innovations by supplying solar-powered irrigation systems, using renewable energy sources for farm operations. Talking about the situation in Palestine, it is now our hope that the genocidal operations will be followed by lasting peace. He said Pakistan believes that durable and just peace is only possible through a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions for the creation of independent state of Palestine with pre-1967 boundaries and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Shehbaz, Maktoum agree to foster Pak-UAE ties

PM Shehbaz Sharif met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

The Prime Minister is visiting Dubai to participate in the World Governments Summit 2025 at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid warmly welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirming deep-rooted and longstanding ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

Thanking Mohammed bin Rashid for the invitation, the Prime Minister lauded this transformative and timely initiative, providing a platform to world leaders, policy makers and experts, where they could gather under one roof to hold global discourse on the future of governance and better future.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Dubai’s remarkable progress as a global hub for business and innovation as an evidence of UAE’s visionary leadership. Terming UAE as Pakistan’s trusted ally, the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s pro-investment policies aimed at facilitating UAE’s investors in key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, mining and IT. He invited Emirati businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reiterated Dubai’s commitment to further strengthening economic and cultural ties with Pakistan. He welcomed the enhanced collaboration in emerging sectors, including artificial intelligence and climate resilience initiatives. Both leaders agreed to continue high-level engagements to foster greater bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues for economic and strategic collaboration.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to increase ties

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to increasing high-level exchanges, and exploring new opportunities for enhanced cooperation. This understanding reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, on the margins of the World Governments Summit in Dubai. This was the first in-person interaction between the two leaders.

Recalling the historical linkages between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the two leaders agreed to build on the existing goodwill between the two countries.

Both sides discussed key aspects of the bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade, defense and security, education, religious tourism and sports. The Sri Lankan President appreciated the cordial and time tested relations between the two brotherly countries. He shared his fond memories of the 1996 cricket world cup final that was held in Lahore.

Pak, Kuwait to transform ties into partnership

Pakistan and Kuwait have reiterated their commitment for further expanding the bilateral cooperation and transforming the existing relations into mutually beneficial strong economic partnership.

This resolve was expressed at a meeting between PM Shehbaz Sharif and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai. Both the leaders reviewed the fraternal relations and expressed satisfaction on the positive momentum of bilateral ties.

They exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the situation in the Middle East and South Asia.

Besides, the two sides emphasized immediate and full implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and enhancing the pace of humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine.

Pakistan & Bosnia, Herzegovina agree to strengthen relations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan’s desire to transform bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina into a strong and broad-based partnership, based on mutually beneficial trade and economic ties.

He was talking to Chairperson of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Željka Cvijanovic, who called on him in Dubai on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s brotherly relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and expressed satisfaction over the cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing best wishes for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s membership for the European Union, Shehbaz Sharif said the immense potential of Bosnia and Herzegovina as a hub of regional connectivity and its future EU membership will provide opportunities for Pakistani goods to access the Balkan and Eastern European markets through Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In her remarks, Chairperson of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency thanked the Prime Minister for his good wishes on behalf of Pakistan. She expressed her desire to further promote relations between Bosnia and Pakistan in different fields, particularly trade and investment.

Both the leaders agreed to work together for cementing bilateral relations to further strengthen ties between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

PM Shehbaz and UAE president discuss bilateral ties

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have discussed to explore the opportunities to enhance bilateral ties in ways that serve mutual interest.

This was discussed during a meeting between PM Shehbaz Sharif and President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The Prime Minister was welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE.

The talks focused on economic, trade, and development fields, alongside other areas that align with both nations’ visions for sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

The meeting provided an opportunity to address the significance of the World Governments Summit in identifying global trends in governance and presenting actionable strategies to enhance government preparedness in navigating global transformations.

The discussions underscored the importance of leveraging these shifts to accelerate development and build a better future for all. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a focus on recent developments in the Middle East. They emphasized the need for intensified international efforts for a comprehensive and lasting peace in Palestine based on the two-state solution to maintain regional security, stability, and peace.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet on X, appreciated the strong and consistent support of United Arab Emirates for Pakistan’s socio-economic development. Shehbaz Sharif said, during his meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he underscored the importance of UAE’s vital role in regional peace and stability. The PM said that we both have reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthen bilateral ties between both the countries enhancing economic cooperation, trade, investment and energy collaboration.