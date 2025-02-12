Pakistan, Hungary enjoy longstanding relations founded on shared democratic values: Ayaz

Speaker National Assembly Wednesday said that Pakistan and Hungary enjoy cordial and longstanding relations founded on shared democratic values.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Mr. Béla Fazekas, Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan, who called on him at Parliament House according to a news release.

Ayaz Sadiq underscored the immense potential for enhancing trade linkages and fostering greater connectivity between the two nations.

He further emphasized that strengthened parliamentary interactions between Pakistan and Hungary would serve as a pivotal mechanism in bringing the people of both countries closer.

During the meeting, discussions encompassed a broad spectrum of areas aimed at bolstering bilateral ties, with a particular focus on trade, education, and parliamentary cooperation.

Highlighting the significance of inter-parliamentary engagements, Ayaz Sadiq asserted that increased collaboration between the legislative bodies of both nations would serve as a vital bridge for fostering stronger people-to-people ties.

He stressed the importance of making the Pakistan-Hungary Parliamentary Friendship Group more active and dynamic to ensure meaningful exchanges and cooperation.

Recognizing the role of education in fostering long-term bilateral collaboration, the Speaker commended Hungary’s initiative in providing educational scholarships to Pakistani students. He emphasized the need to expand academic exchange programs and further enhance educational cooperation between the two countries.

Ayaz Sadiq also highlighted the vast untapped opportunities for strengthening the economic partnership between Pakistan and Hungary, particularly in the domains of trade and investment.

He reiterated that a strategic and mutually beneficial relationship should serve as the foundation for bilateral cooperation, calling for the exploration of new avenues of collaboration to address global and regional challenges effectively.

Mr. Béla Fazekas echoed these sentiments and reaffirmed Hungary’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and educational cooperation with Pakistan.

He emphasized that enhancing connectivity remains a key driver for regional and global development.

The Ambassador also expressed his confidence that the upcoming visit of a Parliamentary delegation, led by to Hungary, would prove instrumental in further solidifying ties between the two nations.

He also stressed the need to increase parliamentary interactions and affirmed Hungary’s readiness to engage in mutual efforts to promote shared interests.