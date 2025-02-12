Pakistan renews pledges on disability rights ahead of global summit 2025

Islamabad - As part of its preparations for the Global Disability Summit (GDS) 2025, the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) and Sightsavers jointly organised a National Consultation on Disability Rights Legislation in Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, civil society representatives, organizations of persons with disabilities, networks like Community Based Inclusive Development Network (CBIDN), National Forum of Women with Disabilities (NFWWD), Pakistan Development Alliance (PDA) and disability rights advocates, to evaluate the implementation status of Pakistan’s legal framework for disability rights and propose actionable recommendations to enhance inclusivity.

The consultation featured in-depth discussions on existing disability laws, including the ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2020, alongside provincial laws, bills and policies on the subject. The participants engaged in interactive group discussions analyzing the strengths, gaps, and alignment of these laws with international standards, particularly in education, employment, healthcare, and accessibility.

A key focus of the session was Pakistan’s commitments to the Global Disability Summit 2025, with stakeholders deliberating on ways to enhance economic empowerment for persons with disabilities and foster stronger collaboration amongst the government, civil society, and the private sector.

During the consultation, Arif Shamim, Director General Development and Social Welfare, Ministry of Human Rights, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to disability inclusion, stating, “Pakistan remains committed to strengthening disability rights and ensuring meaningful participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of life. The insights gathered from this consultation will help shape our national pledges for the Global Disability Summit 2025 and reinforce our resolve for an inclusive future.”

Abia Akram, representing NFWWD, highlighted the need of consultation ahead the summit, saying, “The consultation on implementation of the national laws and legislation through enhancing the participation and leadership of persons with disabilities, particularly women, youth older people and transgender in humanitarian and development efforts.”

Munazza Gillani, Country Director of Sightsavers Pakistan & Middle East, emphasized the importance of collective action, adding, “This consultation has provided a platform for key stakeholders to collaborate and propose concrete actions that will strengthen Pakistan’s disability rights framework and implementation mechanisms. Our recommendations will not only strengthen national policies but also contribute to Pakistan’s commitments at the Global Disability Summit 2025.”

The event concluded with a strategic action planning session, where participants outlined key initiatives to improve the enforcement of disability rights at local and national levels. Recommendations focused on legislative amendments, improved accessibility standards, economic opportunities, and enhanced disability inclusion in education and healthcare. The consultation marks a significant step in Pakistan’s journey toward a more inclusive and rights-based society for persons with disabilities, with its outcomes set to contribute to the country’s official commitments at the Global Disability Summit 2025 in Berlin.