Pakistan seeks global cognizance of threat by TTP, Daesh

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism at the global level, calling for immediate action against terror groups operating from Afghanistan.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Munir Akram, underscored the country’s efforts in countering Da’esh, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and the Majeed Brigade, urging the 15-member body to take decisive steps against these elements.

“This threat posed by Da’esh, TTP, and the Majeed Brigade is not limited to Pakistan and Afghanistan alone, it endangers the entire region and even extends beyond,” Ambassador Akram said in a statement during a debate on the UN Secretary-General’s 20th biannual report on the global threat of Da’esh.

He stressed the urgent need to address the terrorist networks based in Afghanistan, which continue to pose significant security risks to neighbouring countries.

Ambassador Akram criticized the international community for failing to confront state-sponsored terrorism, particularly the use of state power to suppress movements for self-determination and prolong foreign occupations. He called for accountability in cases of human rights violations, highlighting the struggles of the Palestinian and Kashmiri people. Opening the debate, UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov, who leads the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, emphasized that despite years of counterterrorism efforts, Da’esh remains a formidable security threat worldwide.

“Terrorism continues to be a rapidly evolving challenge to global peace and security, one that no country can effectively tackle alone,” he warned. Ambassador Akram echoed these concerns, noting that terrorist activity has been on the rise globally, particularly in the Middle East, Africa, and Afghanistan.

He highlighted that while Al-Qaeda’s core leadership had been decimated in Afghanistan, largely due to Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations, its affiliates had gained ground in other regions, including North Africa and the Sahel. Similarly, although Da’esh had been pushed back in Iraq and Syria, its offshoots had expanded into Afghanistan and Africa.

The Pakistani envoy emphasized that addressing terrorism requires a comprehensive and coordinated approach, rooted in the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) adopted by the UN General Assembly.

He pointed out that over two dozen terrorist organizations currently operate from Afghanistan, making it the primary recruitment hub for ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL-K).

Rejecting any suggestions of Da’esh recruitment within Pakistan, Ambassador Akram called on the international community to take proactive measures against the terror sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

He also stressed the importance of tackling the root causes of terrorism, such as poverty, injustice, prolonged conflicts, foreign occupations, and the denial of self-determination to oppressed peoples, particularly in Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

“We cannot expect lasting success if we only address the symptoms of terrorism while ignoring its root causes,” he said.

To effectively confront the evolving threat of terrorism, Ambassador Akram called for reforms in the UN’s counterterrorism architecture and sanctions mechanisms.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that these frameworks remain just, comprehensive, and capable of addressing new security challenges.

He also pointed to emerging threats in cyberspace, highlighting how terrorist groups are increasingly using the dark web, cryptocurrencies, and social media platforms for radicalization, recruitment, financing, and spreading propaganda.

“To comprehensively defeat terrorism, we must also tackle emerging threats posed by violent extremism, including white supremacist groups, far-right extremists, xenophobic organizations, and Islamophobic movements worldwide,” he urged.