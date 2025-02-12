Pakistan stun South Africa with sensational chase to reach Tri-Nation finale

Captain Mohammad Rizwan (122*) and Agha Salman (134) produced a batting masterclass as Pakistan chased down 353 runs with six balls to spare, securing a thrilling six-wicket victory over to book their spot in the Tri-Nation Series final against on Friday, February 14, at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Chasing a daunting target of 353, Pakistan got off to a brisk start thanks to Fakhar Zaman’s aggressive 41 off 28 balls, which included six boundaries and a six. However, the early dismissals of Babar Azam (23) and Saud Shakeel (15) left Pakistan struggling at 87/2 in the 10th over. Fakhar soon followed, caught by Heinrich Klaasen off Wiaan Mulder, leaving Pakistan in a precarious position at 91/3.

With the pressure mounting, Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman stitched together a match-winning 260-run partnership, completely shifting the momentum in Pakistan’s favor. Salman was the aggressor, launching a blistering assault on the South African bowlers, hammering 16 fours and two sixes in his 103-ball 134. His fearless stroke play put the visitors on the back foot, neutralizing the early breakthroughs.

At the other end, Rizwan played the perfect captain’s knock, anchoring the chase with a composed 122 off 128 balls, finding the boundary nine times and clearing it thrice. He kept the scoreboard ticking, rotating the strike efficiently while unleashing calculated aggression when required.

The duo took Pakistan within touching distance of the target before Salman finally fell in the 49th over, caught by Kyle Verreynne off Lungi Ngidi, with just four runs needed for victory. Rizwan, however, ensured there were no last-minute hiccups, calmly guiding Pakistan home in 49 overs.

The South African bowlers found little success after their early breakthroughs, failing to contain Pakistan’s counterattack. Wiaan Mulder (2/79), Corbin Bosch (1/70), and Lungi Ngidi (1/74) struggled for consistency on a batting-friendly surface, conceding boundaries at regular intervals.

Pakistan’s victory marked one of their highest successful chases in ODI history, showcasing their depth and resilience under pressure. With this win, Pakistan now set up a mouth-watering Tri-Nation Series final against in what promises to be another high-intensity clash at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Earlier, delivered an impressive batting performance, posting 352/5 in 50 overs. Temba Bavuma (82), Matthew Breetzke (83), and Heinrich Klaasen (87) led the charge, capitalizing on a flat pitch.

After an early breakthrough, Bavuma and Breetzke built a 119-run stand, before Klaasen’s explosive 87 off 56 propelled the total past 350. Kyle Verreynne (44) and Corbin Bosch (15*) provided late acceleration. For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (2/66) and Naseem Shah (1/68) struggled for control, while Khushdil Shah (1/39) remained economical.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PAKISTAN 355-4 in 49 overs (Agha Salman 134, Mohammad Rizwan 122*, Fakhar Zaman 41; Wiaan Mulder 2-79) beat 352-5 in 50 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 87, Matthew Breetzke 83, Temba Bavuma 82; Shaheen Afridi 2-10) by 6 wickets.