Pakistan-Turkiye joint military drills 'Ataturk XIII' begin

The opening ceremony of the two-week-long joint military exercise "Ataturk XIII" was held at the Special Operations School, Cherat.

The joint drills are being participated by the Special Forces of Turkiye and Pakistan's Special Services Group Units.

This is the 13th bilateral joint exercise between the armed forces of both countries in the fight against rerrorism.

The commandant of the Special Operations School, Cherat, was the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony.

These military drills are conducted regularly between the two countries. The purpose of the exercise is to enhance professional skills through joint training.

The military exercise aims to strengthen the historical military ties between the two nations, while during its course, the armed forces of both countries will benefit from each other's experiences