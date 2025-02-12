Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Pakistan, Turkiye launch 13th joint military exercise 'Ataturk XIII'

Web Desk
11:37 AM | February 12, 2025
National

The opening ceremony of the two-week-long joint military exercise "Ataturk XIII" took place at the Special Operations School in Cherat.

Special Forces from Turkiye and Pakistan's Special Services Group (SSG) are participating in the drills, marking the 13th bilateral exercise between the two nations in counterterrorism training.

The Commandant of the Special Operations School attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest. These regular exercises aim to enhance professional skills, strengthen military ties, and facilitate knowledge exchange between the armed forces of both countries.

