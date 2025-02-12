Parliament committed for empowering women: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD - Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, affirmed that advancement of women is fundamental to Pakistan’s overall development and prosperity. He emphasized that the vision of a progressive and stable nation cannot be realized without the active participation of women in all aspects of society. He stressed that protecting women’s rights is a collective responsibility, and providing them with equal opportunities is essential for them to balance professional and personal obligations effectively.

The NA Speaker acknowledged the significant contributions of Pakistani women in various fields, including politics, economics, healthcare, education, journalism, defence, technology, and sports. Their relentless determination and commitment have not only enhanced Pakistan’s international standing but have also been instrumental in shaping the country’s growth and global recognition. These remarks were made on the occasion of National Women’s Day, observed annually on 12th February throughout Pakistan.

Furthermore, the Speaker underscored the historical importance of women in Pakistan’s journey, recalling the invaluable roles played by iconic women figures during the Pakistan Movement. He particularly honoured Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Begum Ra’na Liaquat Ali Khan, Begum Jahan Ara Shahnawaz, and Begum Shaista Ikramullah for their exemplary leadership and sacrifices, which paved the way for the independence struggle and secured their place in the annals of history.

He further said that even after the establishment of Pakistan, women have played a pivotal role in the stability of democracy and national development. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto made history as the first female Prime Minister of the Muslim world, while Madam Maryam Nawaz, as the Chief Minister of Punjab, is not only working for the overall development of Punjab but also actively advocating for the protection and welfare of women’s rights. He also paid tribute to Madam Kulsoom Nawaz and Madam Nusrat Bhutto, acknowledging their remarkable contributions to the democratic struggle. The struggle of these extraordinary women is not only a source of pride for Pakistan but also a guiding light for future generations.

In his address, the Speaker reiterated the urgency of enacting policies that ensure women’s rights protection, access to quality education and healthcare, and economic empowerment, emphasizing that women’s development is inseparable from societal advancement. He echoed the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stating that “No nation can rise to a height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.” He reaffirmed that the nation’s growth and prosperity cannot be achieved without providing women with equal opportunities to thrive.

The NA Speaker concluded by stressing Parliament’s unwavering commitment to enacting effective legislation for the protection of women’s rights and their overall well-being. He highlighted that several significant laws have already been passed, including those securing women’s inheritance rights, combating harassment, and promoting women’s welfare, all of which reflect Pakistan’s serious commitment to safeguarding and advancing women’s rights.

Moreover, he pointed to the establishment of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) as a decisive step in empowering female lawmakers to play a proactive role in advancing gender equality and women’s issues. The creation of the Gender Mainstreaming Committee further demonstrates Parliament’s resolve to address the challenges women face and to ensure their equal participation and representation across all sectors. The Parliament remains fully committed to taking every necessary step to ensure women’s rights, empowerment, and progress. The formation of the WPC and the Gender Mainstreaming Committee serve as concrete examples of this steadfast commitment.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, also marked the occasion of National Women’s Day by stating that overcoming the challenges faced by women requires a concerted effort from all institutions. He highlighted that women’s effective representation in Parliament is a critical indicator of Pakistan’s democratic health.

He emphasized the historic achievement of Benazir Bhutto, the first female Prime Minister in the Muslim world. This landmark achievement serves as a testament to the potential of women to drive national progress when provided with equal opportunities.

The Deputy Speaker reiterated that empowering women is essential for a nation’s advancement, and the government, in collaboration with Parliament, remains committed to taking tangible actions to safeguard women’s rights, address their challenges, and ensure their socio-economic empowerment.