Parliamentary body denounces US proposal to remove Palestinians from Gaza

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on Tuesday rejected the US proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza and decided to present a resolution condemning the US government’s suggestion.

The chairman committee sought from the Foreign Office to draft a resolution to the extent of the factual position to be presented in the Senate after approval of the committee.

The resolution was prompted by a recent briefing by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which stated that US President Donald Trump had proposed the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries, including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Irfanul Haque Siddique here at the Parliament House.

Senator Irfanul Haque Siddiqui raised critical questions during the session, inquiring about the steps being taken by the Pakistani government in response to the US proposal.

He emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to reject the proposal, asking about the involvement of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in addressing the issue.

In response, the Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the committee that the Organisation of Islamic cooperation OIC in collaboration with the Arab League plans to hold a joint summit on the matter, focusing on diplomatic measures to counter the US plan.

The committee expressed its support for the ministry’s recommendation to draft a resolution condemning the removal of Palestinians from Gaza, which will be introduced in the upcoming session of the Senate.

The committee’s stance follows the alarming situation in Gaza, where the ongoing conflict has resulted in catastrophic loss of life. Since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, 2023, at least 61,709 people have been killed in Gaza, including 17,492 children. Over 111,588 people have been injured. In the occupied West Bank, 905 people have been killed, including 181 children, and more than 7,370 have been injured.

The committee highlighted the continuous violations of ceasefire agreements by Israeli Occupation Forces, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis.

Senator Siddiqui stressed the urgency of taking a united stance on the Palestinian issue and underlined the importance of Pakistan’s support for the rights of Palestinians, urging the international community to ensure the protection of innocent lives.

The committee was also briefed on the status of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on January 19, 2025. According to the latest report, 18 Israeli captives and 550 Palestinian prisoners have been exchanged. The first 42-day ceasefire agreement also includes the release of 33 Israeli captives and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

In addition, Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hassan raised the matter regarding visas issue for certain Muslim countries the chairman committee sought a detailed briefing on visa issues faced by Pakistanis in the next meeting.

The committee also sought a detailed briefing on the abduction of a Pakistani girl in South Africa. The ministry was informed that the mater had been taken up by the South African embassy for the recovery of the girl. The chairman committee recommended to expedite the matter and sought report on the same by the ministry.

During the meeting, the committee received a briefing on the comments made by Richard Grenell, the designated US Presidential Envoy for Special Missions, regarding political figures in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that Grenell’s statements were made in a personal capacity and did not warrant an official response from the Pakistani government. The ministry confirmed that the Pakistani Ambassador in the US had addressed the matter during media interactions in Pakistan.

The committee was also updated on the ongoing efforts to repatriate survivors of the Moroccan boat tragedy that occurred in January 2025. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs successfully repatriated 22 survivors and arranged the return of eight bodies in two batches. The Ministry continues to coordinate with Moroccan authorities to facilitate the return of the remaining bodies.

Additionally, a Crisis Management Unit (CMU) has been established to manage coordination with law enforcement agencies and intelligence gathering.

The committee chairman deferred Agenda Item 1, which concerned a briefing on the deputation of officers and officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The committee also deferred Agenda Item 5, an in-camera briefing on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, to be discussed at the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, Senator Attaur Rehman, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, and Senator Rubina Qaim Khani. The Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amna Baloch, along with other relevant officials, was present to brief the committee on various matters.