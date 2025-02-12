Parliamentary Greed

There is one law for the people and another for those who rule them. It was assumed—and even hoped—that this government, recognising the economic hardship gripping the country, the rise in unemployment, the surge in illegal migration, high inflation, stagnating growth, and the overall lack of economic opportunities, would at least acknowledge the public’s suffering and demonstrate some solidarity. Instead, what we have seen is business as usual.

Parliamentarians enter the halls of power, and one of their first orders of business is to secure more funding, perks, privileges, cars, fuel allowances, rent allowances, salaries—anything they can for themselves—while leaving the people with nothing. This is not about hard economics. In the grand scheme of macroeconomics, these perks and increased salaries may not significantly impact the national budget.

But the cost is not just monetary. That money could be better spent on the country’s crumbling education sector, which has suffered chronic budget cuts, or the underfunded healthcare system, which has been neglected for decades. More importantly, this is a matter of principle and optics. Will parliamentarians continue to enrich themselves while the rest of the country suffers under austerity measures, discontinued development programmes, rising bills, tariffs, and taxes? Or will they show restraint, understanding that leadership requires sacrifice? Sadly, the answer is clear.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly passed the Members of Parliament Salaries and Allowances Amendment Bill, already approved by the Senate and sanctioned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This grants a significant increase in salaries, following similar amendments that have expanded perks and privileges. It is a shameful moment that lays bare the priorities of those in power: not the well-being of the people, but their own enrichment.