Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was always known for his relentless energy in executing domestic projects and initiatives as Chief Minister of Punjab. Now, as Prime Minister, he has brought the same vigour to his role on the international stage, serving as Pakistan’s chief advocate for economic revival. Traditionally, such efforts are spearheaded by finance ministers and high-level government functionaries, but Shehbaz Sharif has taken it upon himself to personally lead delegations across the world, attending conferences and economic summits while engaging in high-level meetings on the sidelines to advance Pakistan’s economic interests.

At the start of his tenure, Pakistan launched an aggressive campaign of economic diplomacy that secured loans from friendly nations and facilitated the restructuring of previous debts, helping stabilise the country’s financial situation. Now, after months of working to curb inflation, steady macroeconomic indicators, and ease political instability, the Prime Minister is once again leading the charge—this time to attract foreign investment, build investor confidence, and encourage multinational companies to play a role in Pakistan’s economic growth. His recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he met President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi alongside Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, is emblematic of this diplomatic push.

Just last month, the UAE expressed strong interest in collaborating with Pakistan in the mineral and agriculture sectors during a meeting between PM Shehbaz and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Rahim Yar Khan on January 5. This follow-up meeting on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai demonstrates the persistence needed to turn such discussions into tangible economic opportunities. Pakistan and the UAE are already key regional partners and among each other’s largest trading allies, making such engagements critical for mutual growth.

It is hoped that this proactive diplomatic approach yields concrete results, bringing much-needed investment into Pakistan and setting the country’s economy on the path to recovery.