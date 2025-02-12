PM Shehbaz Sharif highlights diplomatic engagements and economic progress

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that its sovereignty and integrity would never be compromised.

Speaking at a federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister highlighted his diplomatic engagements during his recent visit to Dubai. He stated that he presented Pakistan’s stance on Palestine in a strong manner at the Dubai Summit, calling for an end to the ongoing violence in the region.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz held discussions on bilateral relations and investment with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in a meeting also attended by Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir. He further represented Pakistan at the World Governments Summit, where he conducted key bilateral meetings with the top leadership of Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Bosnia, and the Ruler of Dubai.

The prime minister also engaged in detailed discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team in Dubai. He noted that the IMF’s Managing Director praised Pakistan’s economic team for its progress in addressing macroeconomic stability. Additionally, he met with Pakistani investors in Dubai, underscoring the country’s commitment to sustainable development and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the record increase in remittances from overseas Pakistanis, reporting a $3 billion inflow last month. He credited the surge as a reflection of the trust overseas Pakistanis have in the country’s economic policies.

On humanitarian issues, the prime minister lamented the loss of around 50,000 lives in Palestine, condemning the ongoing genocide and calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

He also announced the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan, calling it of utmost importance. He lauded Erdogan as one of the strongest leaders in the Islamic world and revealed that both nations would sign agreements to enhance bilateral relations and trade.

Addressing domestic concerns, PM Shehbaz expressed deep sorrow over the Libyan boat accident, which claimed the lives of several Pakistanis. He reiterated the government’s commitment to tackling human trafficking and putting an end to the black market trade.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to pursue economic growth, diplomatic outreach, and humanitarian efforts as part of its broader vision for progress.