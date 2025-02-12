Police say robber arrested after encounter

MULTAN - A robber was arrested following a police encounter on Shujabad Road on Tuesday. A police spokesperson said that three robbers snatched a mobile phone, a motorcycle and Rs8,500 from a man before fleeing the scene. On information, police cordoned off the area and officials signaled them to stop but they attempted to escape. The police chased them who opened firing at officials near Chati Chowk. In retaliation, a robber was injured by firing of his own accomplices. The accused was identified as Arsalan who wanted to police in street crime cases. The police recovered a bike and a pistol, and registered a case.