Wednesday, February 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police say robber arrested after encounter

NEWS WIRE
February 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  A robber was arrested following a police encounter on Shujabad Road on Tuesday.  A police spokesperson said that three robbers snatched a mobile phone, a motorcycle and Rs8,500 from a man before fleeing the scene.  On information, police cordoned off the area and officials signaled them to stop but they attempted to escape. The police chased them who opened firing at officials near Chati Chowk.  In retaliation, a robber was injured by firing of his own accomplices. The accused was identified as Arsalan who wanted to police in street crime cases. The police recovered a bike and a pistol, and registered a case.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1739262403.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025