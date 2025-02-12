PRCS chief, Romina for joint efforts to tackle climate-related challenges

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Farzana Naek on Tuesday called on Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam and discussed various matters of bilateral interests and collaborative opportunities in climate change risk mitigation, environmental conservation and protection and engagement of the youth in resilience building activities.

During the meeting, both sides underscored the urgency of climate action and collaborative efforts among various stakeholders direly needed to tackle climate-related challenges being faced by the country.

Romina Khurshid Alam also highlighted that trees play a pivotal role in combating rising temperatures, improving air quality, and preventing soil erosion, all of which are vital for building a climate-resilient future for Pakistan. Which is why, present Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government has particularly assigned unprecedented importance to increasing tree cover, considering it central to the country’s environmental sustainability agenda and an essential tool in removing carbon emissions from the atmosphere, she added.

“Trees are not only our natural allies in the fight against climate change but are also key to ensuring the long-term health and safety of our communities,” Ms Alam remarked. “Planting trees and restoring forests can significantly reduce the harmful impacts of climate change, such as floods and droughts, and provide essential ecosystem services.”

She also told the PRCS chairperson that there was a pressing need to raise public awareness about the critical role of forests in stabilising climate change and sensitise them that trees are not only natural allies of the humans in the fight against climate change but are also key to ensuring the long-term health and safety of our communities.

“Pakistan has a rich biodiversity, and by taking action to conserve and protect our forests, we can not only mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change but also enhance the resilience of local communities, ensuring a sustainable future for the generations to come,” she remarked.

In a joint commitment to the environment, both Ms Naek and Ms Alam agreed to enhance cooperation and expand their collaborative efforts in environmental sustainability with enhanced focus on increasing forest cover of the country and enhanced engagement of the youth bulge in such green activities.

Ms Naek expressed the Pakistan Red Crescent Society’s readiness to support the government’s green initiatives, particularly in promoting community-based climate action and strengthening the role of local communities in environmental conservation.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to a greener, more climate-resilient Pakistan and pledged continued cooperation in addressing climate-related challenges.