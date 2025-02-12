President Zardari meets President of Portugal in Lisbon

LISBON - President Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with the President of the Portuguese Republic, Mr Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, at the Palácio Nacional de Belém on Tuesday. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa warmly welcomed President Asif Ali Zardari at the Palace. The two leaders exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance and emphasized the need to further deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields. President Asif Ali Zardari stated that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Portugal as the two countries enjoy cordial bilateral relations. The two leaders discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and promoting cultural and people to people relations. President Asif Ali Zardari invited President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient time, saying that such a visit would further solidify the bonds of friendship and open new avenues for collaboration. The year 2025 marks 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Portugal, and both the countries have enjoyed cordial bilateral relations. President Asif Ali Zardari registering his remarks in the visitor’s book at the Palacio Nacional de Belem, in Lisbon on 11-02-2025. President of Portugal, Me Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, is also present.