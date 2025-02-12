PTI expels senior leader Sher Afzal Marwat

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expelled senior leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat from the party, following directives from party founder Imran Khan, sources confirmed on Monday.

According to party insiders, Imran Khan instructed PTI leadership to revoke Marwat’s basic membership, citing concerns over his conduct at a recent political rally in Swabi on February 8. A formal notification terminating his membership is expected to be issued soon, after which he will also be asked to step down from his parliamentary seat.

The decision follows complaints from several party leaders regarding Marwat’s actions at the rally, prompting an internal review and subsequent action against him.

However, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali has denied knowledge of Marwat’s expulsion. Speaking to reporters, he stated that he had not received any official confirmation from the party founder.

“This is an internal party matter, and I have not been informed about such a decision,” Barrister Gohar said. He emphasized that he follows all directives from the PTI founder and expressed disappointment over the breakdown of negotiations, stating that the government never wanted dialogue to proceed in the first place.

The expulsion of Sher Afzal Marwat marks another significant development within PTI as the party navigates internal challenges and external political pressures.