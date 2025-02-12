PTI govt least bothered to work for development of KP: Sherpao

Peshawar - Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, on Tuesday stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was least concerned with the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as its focus was on staging rallies and protests for the release of their imprisoned founder.

“The PTI has been ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a third consecutive term, yet its MNAs and MPAs are occupied with organizing rallies for Imran Khan’s release,” he said while addressing a gathering in Sherpao village, District Charsadda, to mark the 50th death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao.

Paying tribute to his elder brother for his services to the welfare of downtrodden segments of society, Aftab Sherpao said that Hayat Khan Sherpao sacrificed his life while striving to help the oppressed claim their due rights. He described Hayat Sherpao as a visionary leader who challenged the forces of the status quo and created political awareness among his followers.

Criticizing the PTI government for neglecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aftab Sherpao said that law and order had worsened across the province, and the Kurram issue had also been mishandled.

Calling for dialogue to bring political stability, Aftab Sherpao said the PTI and federal government were holding talks for the sake of dialogue, but were not genuinely interested in ending the stalemate. He added that PTI leaders were receiving instructions from jail regarding the talks with the government.

Before the last general election, the QWP leader had hoped that the polls would bring political stability to the country, but this did not materialize.

“In 2018, the Results Transmission System (RTS) was shut down, and in 2024, the Form 47 government was imposed on the country,” he said, demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner for failing to ensure the holding of free and fair elections.

QWP Chairman said the provincial government was misusing public funds to organize rallies and demanded an investigation into the misuse of official resources. He remarked that the provincial government was being run from jail through a remote-controlled device. He was also critical of the federal government for implementing the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which he believed caused unrest within the superior judiciary. Similarly, the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) were aimed at silencing the press and stifling dissent on social media.

Outlining a path forward to address the country’s prevailing challenges, Sherpao said a welfare state should be established in line with the provisions of the 1973 Constitution.

“Efforts should be made to create a state where all people, regardless of their social status, are treated equally,” he said, adding that it was the people’s right to have access to health, education, and other essential services. He emphasized that the Constitution should be applied equally to all citizens and that all state institutions must operate within its framework.

The QWP leader further said that since Pakistan was a federation, all federating units should have provincial autonomy, and the provinces must have control over their resources.

Addressing the plight of the Pakhtuns, Aftab Sherpao called for addressing their grievances to eliminate the growing sense of deprivation. He also stressed the need for coordinated efforts to restore peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where terrorism had once again escalated.

“Security conditions remain precarious, with approximately 670 incidents of terrorism reported last year—averaging two to three attacks per day—highlighting the gravity of the situation,” he noted.

The QWP leader also remarked that the ongoing political confrontation in the country was severely affecting the people and emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve the prevailing issues.

Explaining his call for dialogue amidst political tensions and deteriorating law and order, he suggested convening an All Parties Conference (APC) to explore ways to address the challenges. Despite the worsening security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government under PTI had failed to address the concerns, he said.

Regarding Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with neighbouring Afghanistan, Aftab Sherpao emphasized that the federal government’s unnecessary rhetoric was only complicating the situation and showing a lack of strategic understanding.

He also highlighted the lack of promised financial resources for the merged tribal districts, which was causing unrest among the local population. He stated that funds were needed to improve the conditions and stressed the need to secure the province’s due share from the federal government.