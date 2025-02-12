PTI says will take up issues with IMF

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday said that it would raise concerns over the transparency of 2024 General Elections and the 26th Constitutional Amendment before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation.

“We will present the matter of elections before the IMF delegation…We will also highlight the problems caused by the 26th Amendment,” said party’s Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan while talking to reporters.

His remarks come as an IMF delegation arrived at the Supreme Court for a meeting with Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to scrutinize the judicial system of the county.

Last Sunday, the Ministry of Finance had said a delegation of the international lender was in Pakistan to scrutinize the judicial and regulatory system of the country as part of its ongoing $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to address governance and corruption vulnerabilities.

A technical mission of the IMF has arrived in Islamabad for a week-long examination of six key governance-related sectors and institutions, the ministry added.

Separately, the PTI put its weight behind the remarks of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of Islamabad High Court (IHC), stating that the parliament has not only “collapsed” but is fast becoming a liability on the people of the country.

Talking to reporters outside the Parliament House, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, questioned the National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s ruling over the issue and said, “For the last one year, this house has not made a single legislation with regard to criminal acts.”

During the hearing of a petition pertaining to Central Superior Services (CSS) 2024 results, Justice Kayani earlier in the day said the pillars of the state seemed to be floating in the air, yet he was not hopeless. He noted that all three pillars of the state including judiciary, parliament and executive have collapsed.

“To be more precise, this house did not bother to make any legislation in the Civil Major Act. Every piece of legislation passed in the last one year has generated controversy,” Chairman PTI Gohar said.

In the same breath, he asked the NA speaker to look at the house’s dismal performance as it has been in the last one year.

“Since inception of this house (NA), which came into being due to fraudulent elections last year, it has failed to make any major legislation,” he said and added, “The government has failed to give a single major policy statement while its ministers have been unsuccessful to respond to questions asked by the legislators.”

Gohar went on to say that this is perhaps the first assembly in the history of the country that has failed to form house committees even after a year has passed, adding that this raises serious concerns about the credibility of parliament.