Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Public holiday declared on Feburary 17

Public holiday declared on Feburary 17
10:20 PM | February 12, 2025
The annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar are set to commence with great devotion and enthusiasm, as the district administration has declared a public holiday.

Jamshoro’s deputy commissioner has officially announced Monday, February 17, as a public holiday across the district.

According to an official notification, all government offices, educational institutions, and public sector organizations in Sehwan will remain closed to facilitate devotees and ensure smooth arrangements for the Urs.

A major spiritual event, the three-day Urs attracts thousands of devotees from across Pakistan, featuring dhamal, qawwali, and various religious rituals at the revered Sufi saint’s shrine in Sehwan Sharif.

Authorities have intensified security and logistical arrangements, including medical camps, traffic management, and enhanced security deployment, to accommodate the large influx of pilgrims and ensure a peaceful and organized event.

