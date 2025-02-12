Public holiday declared on Feburary 17

The annual Urs celebrations of are set to commence with great devotion and enthusiasm, as the district administration has declared a .

Jamshoro’s deputy commissioner has officially announced Monday, February 17, as a across the district.

According to an official notification, all government offices, educational institutions, and public sector organizations in Sehwan will remain closed to facilitate devotees and ensure smooth arrangements for the Urs.

A major spiritual event, the three-day Urs attracts thousands of devotees from across Pakistan, featuring dhamal, qawwali, and various religious rituals at the revered Sufi saint’s shrine in Sehwan Sharif.

Authorities have intensified security and logistical arrangements, including medical camps, traffic management, and enhanced security deployment, to accommodate the large influx of pilgrims and ensure a peaceful and organized event.