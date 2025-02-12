Punjab cabinet approves ‘Zero Time to Start Policy’ for industries

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday made key decisions to boost industrialization and to accelerate infrastructure development across the province. One of the major decisions was the approval of the ‘Zero Time to Start Policy’ for special economic zones, industrial estates and small industrial estates as the cabinet discussed a 90-point agenda. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif who presided over the 23rd provincial cabinet meeting emphasized that investors should be encouraged to establish industries without bureaucratic hurdles ensuring immediate issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and a business-friendly environment. The cabinet also approved free travel facilities for differently-abled individuals and senior citizens on the mass transit system along with the introduction of a special student travel card Additionally, CM Punjab sought a plan for launching a tram service A significant allocation of Rs 580 million was approved for the procurement of Cryoablation machines an advanced alternative to chemotherapy for cancer patients Special education centers across Punjab will also be upgraded to enhance accessibility for differently-abled individuals. A recruitment drive was approved including 5960 constables, 127 positions in the Mass Transit Authority, 87 posts in the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and an increase in the age limit for medical professionals up to 65 years. Additionally, 500 new positions under the Traffic Management Plan in Murree were sanctioned along with amendments to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 for implementing the Axle Load Management System. To address infrastructure concerns, the CM directed immediate road repairs A Rs 30 billion Nigahban Ramadan Package was approved benefiting 30 million people Starting next year an ATM card will be introduced for this initiative allowing beneficiaries to receive Rs 10000 at home without standing in queues Furthermore 1000 free tractors will be provided to wheat farmers.

Public safety and transport saw major improvements with the approval to replace 353 vehicles in Rescue 1122 services in phases starting with 117 ambulances. The Punjab Special Planning Act 2024 and the reconstitution of Punjab Cooperative Bank Limited were also approved. Moreover a legislative framework was introduced for establishing the Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency and the draft of the Punjab Local Government Act 2024 was sanctioned.

The cabinet also reviewed and approved the Punjab Defamation Tribunal Rules 2024 A, decision was made to replace the task force with a Ministerial Committee to oversee the delimitation of divisions, districts and tehsils. Furthermore Rs 309 million was allocated for the renovation of the Lahore Metro bus corridor and funds were granted for operationalizing electric buses under a pilot project.

Other key approvals included an e-credit scheme for the Punjab Livestock Card, establishment of a robotic artificial limbs center in collaboration with South Korea, amendments to the Drug Act 1976 and 2022. Reconstitution of the Punjab Transport Companies Board of Directors, appointment of a Chairperson for the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, reconstitution of Punjab Zakat & Ushr Council, selection of an Information Commissioner for Punjab and formation of a new Board of Directors for Punjab Mineral Company.

Infrastructure projects received substantial backing including funding for a floodwater storage project in Multan transfer of Punjab Saaf Pani Company assets and assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA for WASA Faisalabad. The cabinet also approved funding for mountain river flood management in DG Khan and Rajanpur and the appointment of a Chief Oncologist at the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research.

To further economic reforms the cabinet decided to establish a committee for auctioning precious metals along the Indus River Additionally a 40-liter petrol allowance was granted to process servers and bailiffs of the district judiciary. The Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic initiative was approved along with feasibility studies for mid-term development reviews. Urban development projects included the construction of a Bahawalpur Ring Road, a flyover at Patanwala Railway Crossing and a 2970 km Road in Sialkot. The construction of additional carriageways in Toba Tek Singh and the establishment of a health center in Bhurban were approved. Restoration of Hazrat Dawood Bandagis shrine in Okara and drainage system improvements in Kasur were also sanctioned.

In the education sector, the CM Punjab Laptop Program was approved along with a Rs100 crore grant for the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation Financial allocations for Kashmir Solidarity Day and grants for UET Lahore were ratified. Additionally annual performance reports of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency 2013 2018-2023 and the Punjab Examination Commission 2023-24 were reviewed and approved. The meeting reaffirmed decisions from the 22nd cabinet meeting and the 13th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatization. Several welfare projects including financial assistance for medical treatment of individuals and marriage grants for the family of a journalist were also approved.