RDA launches anti-encroachment drive on Chakra Road

Rawalpindi - In a proactive move aimed at enhancing traffic flow and ensuring public safety, Enforcement Squad of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Tuesday removed unauthorized encroachments at Chakra Road from Suzuki Stop to Imtiaz Market.

The demolition included a range of illegal structures, such as retaining wall, sheds, tandoor and shop fences, which were obstructing road access. The operation was carried out with the support of police from Naseerabad Police Station. This effort was part of a broader initiative to restore order and improve both pedestrian safety and vehicular movement along the road. Director General RDA Kinza Murtaza emphasized that these actions were taken in response to direct instructions from the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has issued a zero-tolerance policy on encroachments. She said the removal of these encroachments was essential for ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and providing a safer environment for everyone.

Further, the DG RDA outlined that the operation was just the beginning of an ongoing effort to improve Rawalpindi’s infrastructure. Encroachments not only contribute to traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards. This is why it is crucial to restore accessible and safe streets for residents, she added. In line with the city’s urban development strategy, RDA plans to conduct similar operations across Rawalpindi. These actions are aimed at optimizing infrastructure and improving the quality of life for all citizens.