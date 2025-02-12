Revamped National Bank Stadium Karachi inaugurated

LAHORE - The newly renovated National Bank Stadium was officially inaugurated in a star-studded ceremony on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori, representing President Asif Ali Zardari, jointly inaugurated the stadium, now boasting world-class facilities for players and spectators. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, national cricketers, former stars, and other dignitaries were also present.

The grand opening featured electrifying performances by renowned national singers Shafqat Amanat Ali, Ali Zafar, and Sahir Ali Bagga, adding glamour to the momentous occasion. The stadium’s transformation, completed in just four months, includes a new pavilion at the University Road End, state-of-the-art dressing rooms, and premium hospitality lounges. “Developed in a record time of four months, the facility underscores the dedication and efficiency behind the stadium’s rapid transformation,” said the PCB. With Karachi set to host the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 19, where defending champions Pakistan will face New Zealand, the National Bank Stadium stands ready to welcome world-class cricketing action. The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches over 19 days, with fixtures spread across Pakistan and Dubai.

Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will host group-stage matches, while Lahore will stage the second semifinal and the final on March 9 – unlessIndia qualify, in which case the final will be played in Dubai.Both semifinals and the final will have reserve days, while India’s three group-stage matches and the first semifinal will take place in Dubai.