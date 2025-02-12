Revolutionary reforms in progress in WWB: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan, on Tuesday said that revolutionary reforms are underway in the Workers Welfare Board (WWB) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He emphasized that all possible steps are being taken to increase revenue from the shops located in the board’s colonies, and various other business plans are also under consideration. The provincial minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in his office regarding the ongoing reforms in the WWB.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of WWB, Muhammad Tufail, and Director of Finance, Saifullah Zafar. The WWB Secretary gave a detailed presentation on the reforms.

The briefing stated that a portal has been created to facilitate new scholarship applicants, ensuring the timely and transparent distribution of scholarships to deserving individuals.

Additionally, it was mentioned that shops located in labour colonies were recently auctioned and rented out at market rates, which has significantly increased the board’s revenue by millions of rupees. The meeting also discussed important business plans, including the establishment of a smart market and other key initiatives to further increase the board’s revenue.

On the occasion, the provincial minister directed the relevant authorities to take practical steps to introduce modern reforms and address the shortcomings within the board. He stressed that everyone must work seriously to implement reforms in the public interest.

He also warned that those who show a lack of interest in their work will face disciplinary action. He further emphasized the need for the timely and transparent distribution of WWB scholarships to deserving beneficiaries.