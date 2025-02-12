Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Rupee gains 5 paisas vs dollar

February 12, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 05 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.16 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.21.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.75 and Rs281.25, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 31 paisas to close at Rs287.66 against the last day’s closing of Rs287.97, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of Rs1.91 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs344.50 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs346.41. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisas and 01 paisa to close at Rs76.00 and Rs74.44 respectively.

