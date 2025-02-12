Seminar on protection against workplace harassment held

LARKANA - FOSPAH hosted an informative seminar on “Protection Against Workplace Harassment” on Tuesday. The seminar was held at Szabist University Larkana, aimed to raise awareness about combating workplace harassment while promoting a safe and respectful working environment for all employees. The keynote address was delivered by Sabika Shah, Regional Head of Sindh who shared valuable insights on how to handle workplace issues effectively. She emphasized the importance of timely amendments in policies related to workplace harassment. “We must continue to evolve and adapt our policies to address emerging challenges. It is essential that our legal frameworks are flexible enough to respond to different types of harassment in a modern workplace Shah stated. She also outlined the process of filing harassment cases, noting, “It’s important for employees to understand their rights and the steps they need to take when they experience harassment. Filing a case can be an overwhelming process, but knowing the right channels, such as contacting legal advisors and using workplace grievance mechanisms, makes the journey smoother.” During his presentation Muhammad Alyan, Assistant Law Officer at FOSPAH, elaborated on the timing of filing harassment cases.

“There are legal timelines within which a case must be filed, but it’s crucial to act as soon as possible to preserve evidence and make sure that the case is taken seriously. The sooner an individual reports harassment, the more likely they are to receive the support and justice they deserve,” he explained.

Alyan also highlighted the variety of support mechanisms available for employees, including counseling services, legal assistance, and confidential reporting channels, emphasizing the role of these resources in helping victims feel safe and empowered.

The event concluded with a souvenir distribution ceremony to express gratitude to the speakers and participants for their contributions.

Dr. Zahid Abro, Head of Campus of SZABIST University Larkana, delivered the closing remarks on the importance of continuous education on workplace harassment.

“Today’s seminar was a timely and essential reminder of the importance of a harassment-free workplace. It is our responsibility, as an academic and professional community, to create a space where respect and professionalism are the foundations of our everyday interactions,” Dr. Abro stated.

“By fostering open dialogue and ensuring that we are all educated on the legal and personal aspects of harassment prevention, we are taking a significant step toward a healthier, more inclusive work environment.”

The seminar was open to students, faculty, staff, and members of the media, all of whom actively participated in these crucial discussions. With the growing importance of safeguarding individuals in the workplace, this event promised to offer valuable insights.