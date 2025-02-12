Senate body on Science & Technology reviews ministry’s performance

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Tuesday reviewed various aspects of the ministry including rightsizing and irregularities within the departments.

The committee discussed delay in the issuance of notifications for the nominations of Senators Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Dost Muhammad Khan, Mir Dostain Khan Domki, and Muhammad Aslam Abro to oversee various organizations under the ministry. These nominations had been ratified by the committee in previous meetings. It was reported that the process is underway and has been sent to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The notifications will be pursued this week. The committee chairman emphasized that this matter should not be delayed any further. The meeting was presided over by Senator Kamil Ali Agha at the Parliament House.

The meeting also covered the issue of rightsizing in the ministry. Senator Kamil Ali Agha stressed that employees should not be adversely affected by inefficiencies. He expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of a proper briefing by the ministry, reflecting a disregard for employees’ rights. He further stated that a policy should be proposed, suggesting that employees’ livelihoods should be addressed. The Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology clarified that all departments were instructed to address rightsizing. He suggested that the Ministry draft a proposal so that the committee could discuss it and incorporate it into the report.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha emphasized that the rightsizing issue should be revisited, and a detailed, feasible report is required on this matter. He also stressed the need for details on vacancies and which departments are being closed, along with where the employees are being reassigned.

The committee was also briefed on the roles, functions, and performance of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). It was also reported the PEC is also facilitating international agreements, such as with Kuwait and China, to provide employment for Pakistani engineers abroad. During the comprehensive briefing, Senator Kamil Ali Agha inquired about contractors and how they are assessed, as well as the requirements for hiring engineers. It was explained that each category has its own requirements, including registration and employment conditions.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha also stressed the importance of addressing the shift in the textile industry. He suggested that efforts should be made to ensure that employment opportunities are provided to engineers in Pakistan, as the textile industry is declining. He recommended that the PEC collaborate with industries and universities to train engineers.

On a similar note, the committee also discussed the functions and performance of the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC). It was reported that PASTIC’s role has been reinforced by science and technology policies, and that its centres operate within universities. The Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology mentioned the need for increased efficiency in the field of artificial intelligence.

During the briefing on PASTIC’s performance and human resources, the Committee members suggested that the PSF should increase its human resource capacity by 40% to improve its reach.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha appreciated the briefing on PASTIC and emphasized the significance of popularizing science for the benefit of the general public.

The committee was also briefed on the irregularities occurring during the appointment process for the head of PSQCA. It was reported that the recruitment process involved 50 candidates, of whom 42 were interviewed based on eligibility criteria.

The Secretary, M/o Science and Technology told the committee that the Minister for Science and Technology had suggested interviewing all candidates who applied, and the minister personally chaired the interviews. The final panel of three candidates was presented to the Prime Minister for a decision.

The process at the ministry has been completed, and the decision is now with the Prime Minister. The High Court has made observations, but a final decision has not yet been reached, and the reports in the media regarding this matter were baseless.

The meeting was attended by senators Husna Bano, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Muhammad Aslam Abro, the Secretary and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and senior officials from relevant departments.