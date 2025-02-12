Several states suspend visa on arrival facility for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD - Following the frequent boat capsizing incidents in which hundreds of illegal migrants from West Asia, South Asia including Pakistan have lost their lives in Mediterranean Sea connecting Africa with Europe, major African countries including South Africa have suspended the facility of visa free arrival for Pakistani nationals for an indefinite time period and introduced tough visa conditions.

Highly credible sources told The Nation that different African countries through their embassies in Islamabad have conveyed it to Pakistani Foreign Office about the new visa rules.

From 2023 to 2025 over 1000 Pakistani nationals had lost their lives while traveling from Africa to various European coasts while boats they were on board capsized or met accidents.

Following the news of capsizing of a boat off the coast of Libya the other day, a team from the Embassy of Pakistan in Tripoli visited Zawiya city.

The team met the local officials and the Zawiya hospital to gather information about Pakistani nationals.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Nepal in South Asia have also suspended their visas for Pakistani nationals after record number of over stay visitors and asylum seekers from Pakistan.