Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi calls 2024 elections the ‘most controversial’ in history

Web Desk
7:31 PM | February 12, 2025
National

Former Prime Minister and Awam Pakistan Party chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed that the people's mandate was stolen in the 2024 elections.

Speaking at an event in Kahuta, Abbasi said the parliament is filled with unelected individuals. He compared the 2024 elections to 2018, stating that while both were rigged, the latest polls were the most controversial in the country’s history.

He alleged that many parliamentarians secured their seats through bribery and warned that Pakistan cannot progress without the rule of law and constitutional supremacy.

Abbasi also criticized rampant corruption, blaming it for the country’s struggles in various sectors. He noted that PML-N lost its popularity when it abandoned its “Respect for Ballot” slogan, a stance he once supported as a close ally of Nawaz Sharif.

