Sindh CM vows to tackle literacy, malnutrition, and child mortality

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed his government’s commitment to addressing the province’s challenges of low literacy, malnutrition, and child mortality.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi on Wednesday, he emphasized that increasing the literacy rate and bridging the gender gap in education remain top priorities.

The chief minister highlighted efforts to improve agriculture, water management, and transport infrastructure to boost the economy and enhance public welfare. He noted that 500 electric buses have already been launched in Karachi as part of a larger plan to introduce 8,000 electric buses to transform the city's public transport system.

Shah reiterated that the Sindh government is focused on long-term reforms to improve living standards across the province.