Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Six new Supreme Court judges set to take oath tomorrow
Web Desk
4:51 PM | February 12, 2025
Six newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court are expected to take the oath of office tomorrow.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi will administer the oath at a ceremony in the Supreme Court building, attended by sitting judges, the attorney general, bar representatives, and lawyers.

The official notification of the appointments is expected to be issued soon.

On Monday, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), chaired by CJP Afridi, approved the appointments of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice Sindh High Court Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, and Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Ishtiaq Ibrahim to the apex court.

Additionally, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar of the Sindh High Court was elevated to the Supreme Court, while Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court was nominated as an acting judge.

Earlier, four Supreme Court judges had urged CJP Afridi to delay new appointments until the decision on the 26th Amendment case is finalized.

