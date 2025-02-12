Sixteen youths died, 10 missing in shipwreck off Libya: FO

All dead are said to be residents of KP province Out of 37 survivors 33 are in police custody, according to Pakistan Embassy in Tripoli n PM vows strict action against human traffickers.

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office on Tuesday confirmed that at least 16 Pakistani nationals died in the latest boat accident off the coast of Libya while several others were still missing.

“According to unconfirmed reports there were 63 Pakistanis on the boat and so far 16 dead bodies have been recovered and their Pakistani nationalities established on the basis of their passports. There are37 survivors including one in hospital and 33 in police custody,” says the press release issued by the Foreign Office on Tuesday. Reportedly, around 10 Pakistanis are missing in the accident. Three of the survivors are in Tripoli and being looked after by the Embassy.

Following the news of capsizing of a boat off the coast of Libya, a team from the Embassy of Pakistan in Tripoli visited Zawiya city. The team met the local officials and the Zawiya hospital to gather information about Pakistani nationals.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the boat accident off the coast of Libya, and the death of Pakistanis on board. In a statement, the PM extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the highest ranks of those who lost their lives in the incident.

Shehbaz Sharif also sought a report from the relevant authorities regarding the incident and directed the Foreign Ministry officials to complete the identification of the deceased Pakistanis at the earliest and provide all possible assistance to those affected.

The PM said strict action will be taken against those involved in the heinous act of human trafficking. He said no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. He said the government is taking concrete steps to curb human trafficking. The Embassy in Tripoli is in the process of gathering further information and maintaining contact with the local authorities. The list containing details of the dead bodies so far identified as Pakistani nationals based on their Pakistani passports is attached below. Saqlain Haider s/o Imran Ali Kurram, KPK

Siraj Uddin s/o Iqbal Muhammad, Bajaur, KPK Shoaib Hussain s/o Noord Ali, Kurram, KPK Nusrat Hussain s/o Mir Afzal, Kurram, KPK Shoaib Ali s/o Muhammad Ali, Kurram, KPK Sayed Shehzad Hussain s/o Sayed Wajid Ali Shah, Kurram, KPK Abid Hussain s/o Imran Ali Kurram, KPK Asif Ali s/o Israr Hussain Kurram, KPK Muhammad Ali Shah s/o Abdullah Shah Orakzai, KPK Musawir Hussain s/o Sher Mehdi Kurram, KPK Aswar Hussain s/o Mandar Ali Kurram, KPK Abid Hussain s/o Muhammad Hassan Kurram, KPK Musaib Hussain s/o Jamil Hussain Kurram, KPK Anis Khan s/o Musharaf Khan Peshawar, KPK

Ashfaq Hussain s/o Hussain Afzal Kurram, KPK Shahid Hussain s/o Kafiat Hussain Kurram, KPK.

The latest incident is part of a larger pattern of deadly migrant disasters involving Pakistani citizens. In December, dozens of Pakistanis lost their lives when a boat capsized near Greece. While 36 were rescued, many remain unaccounted for. In January, another vessel carrying 80 migrants sank off Morocco’s coast, killing at least 13 Pakistanis.

In response to these recurring tragedies, Pakistani authorities have launched a nationwide crackdown on human smuggling networks. Dozens of suspects have been arrested, and over 30 Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials have been dismissed and booked for their alleged role in facilitating illegal migration.

The country has witnessed a sharp rise in emigration as economic instability, unemployment, and inflation push thousands to seek opportunities abroad. While most legal migrants head to the United Arab Emirates, an increasing number are attempting dangerous sea crossings to Italy, Greece, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. In 2023, one of the deadliest migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean took place when the Adriana fishing trawler, overloaded with more than 700 passengers, sank off Greece’s coast, claiming at least 300 Pakistani lives.