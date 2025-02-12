South Punjab tightens surveillance to curb smuggling in tribal belt

MULTAN - A comprehensive strategy has been devised to enhance surveillance in the tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, aiming to curb smuggling in South Punjab. New checkpoints are under construction, where joint forces will be deployed, while fresh recruitment is underway in the Border Military Police (BMP). Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan, Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, briefed Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, on these measures during a meeting. Rabbani directed strict action against smuggling, emphasising that oil smuggling is causing significant revenue losses to the country, while fertiliser smuggling is creating shortages in South Punjab. He also revealed that intelligence reports indicate the smuggling of advanced weaponry, stressing the need for a decisive crackdown on those involved. To strengthen surveillance, Rabbani instructed the expansion of infrastructure in the Koh-e-Suleman region and the deployment of drone technology for monitoring.

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry said that joint teams of border forces have been established to prevent interprovincial smuggling, and fresh recruitment is being conducted in the BMP. He stated that 16 checkpoints have been completed, while tenders have been issued for the construction of three major checkpoints for joint forces deployment. Under the Koh-e-Suleman Improvement Project, 15 roads have been completed, with work in progress on eight more. Over the past year, authorities have arrested 268 smugglers, registered 216 cases, and seized 278 vehicles involved in smuggling.

Two held with 14-kg drugs

Multan Police arrested two drug pushers and recovered over 14 kilogramme hashish and ice from their possession, CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar said on Tuesday. Continuing operations against drug traffickers and dealers, Lohari Gate police arrested Kashif son of Ashfaq with 13 kilogramme hashish and Kashif Arshad son of Arshad with over one kilogramme ice, said the CPO while addressing a press conference. SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf, and SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi were also present. The two accused supplied drugs to their clients in Lohari Gate area and surroundings before they were finally arrested. The CPO also distributed appreciation certificates among the SSP Operations, SSP Investigations, SP City, SHO Lohari Gate Rao Ali Hassan, SI Rao Kashif Khursheed, SI Mahboob Ahmad, ASI Aurangzaib and others.