Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Spring Art Fiesta begins today at Sindh Museum

February 12, 2025
HYDERABAD - The Culture Department Sindh in collaboration with its partners would organise Spring Art Feast today (Wednesday) at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium. The Organisers Kazbano Asif and Anu Solangi talking to APP said that this colorful festival aimed at bringing community Reunion, Happiness and Prosperity featuring a series of delightful segments to captivate the audience. They told that in Art festival three films will be screened including “DAIRY”, “Hoshu Dodo” and “Baba Jay aasray” by multiple directions while  Choreographer Sufi Sattar, vocalist Faizan Sakhirani , Chang player Ali Muhammad Roonjho  and a comedian Manzoor will entertain the listeners.

