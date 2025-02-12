Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Spring Tree Plantation campaign launched

Our Staff Reporter
February 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

MOHMAND - A Spring Tree Plantation campaign was launched to promote environmental conservation and mitigate the growing effects of climate change in the district on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning, Muhammad Saqib, and College Principal Mahrukh Zahir inaugurated the campaign by planting an olive tree at the Government Girls’ Degree College Chanda. During the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saqib emphasized the urgent need for concrete steps to address climate change. He encouraged the local community to actively participate in tree plantation, highlighting the importance of collective action.

“The campaign aims to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change and promote sustainable practices,” he added.

Speakers at the event noted that Pakistan is vulnerable to climate change and that timely measures are necessary to prevent dire consequences.

ADC Muhammad Saqib said that the initiative is a collaborative effort between government officials, educational institutions, and local communities. By working together, they aim to make a positive impact on the environment and promote a sustainable future for the district.

The Billion Trees Tsunami campaign is a massive initiative launched by the Pakistani government to combat climate change. Although it was initially launched in 2014 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it has since expanded to the entire country, including the merged tribal districts.

The district administration is now joining this effort, planning to plant trees and create forests on a large scale throughout the tribal district. They are encouraging residents to participate in the spring tree planting campaign to make Pakistan greener and more prosperous.

